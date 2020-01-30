HMD Global has announced the details for its Mobile World Congress 2020 press event, where it will detail the latest devices coming from its Nokia mobile brand.

We're not yet sure what will appear at the news conference, but there has been a lot of talk recently about the Nokia 9.2 PureView - a successor to the penta-lens Nokia 9 handset released last year.

It is thought, however, that device might not even make an appearance until later this year, in September. So, instead MWC might be reserved for some mid-range phone announcements and/or the rumoured first Android-powered feature phone.

Either way, we will find out at the HMD Global event in Barcelona starting at 4.30pm CET (3.30pm GMT) on Sunday 23 February.

If it does turn out to be the launch event for the Nokia 9.2, we expect it to take its photographic prowess one step further. It is rumoured to be coming with an under-display front-facing camera - meaning that there will be no notch to get in the way of the screen.

Pocket-lint will be attending Mobile World Congress in force, so will bring you all the news and launches from Barcelona as they happen.

You can find out more about the event and the devices expected to be there in our round-up feature here: Mobile World Congress 2020: What to expect from the world's largest mobile show.

