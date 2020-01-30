Nokia 9.2 could come with an under-display front camera

Rumours are swirling that HMD Global - the guardians of the Nokia phone brand - might be looking at something really high tech for its forthcoming flagship phone, currently being called the Nokia 9.2 PureView.

A source on Twitter has suggested that Nokia will be including an under-display camera on the phone, meaning that there won't need to be a notch or anything else. It's not the first manufacturer to look at hiding the selfie camera in the display - it's a concept that's been doing the rounds for the past few months.

Oppo and Xiaomi have both shown off how this might appear on a device, removing the need for anything that breaks up the display surface.

We're yet to see the technology in a final product, however, with some raising concerns that the area that covers the hidden camera looks different. Ultimately, success will come down to whether it's noticeable when not using the camera and if the camera gives good results.

The vast majority of manufacturers seem to be adopting the punch hole in 2020. This approach was popularised by Samsung in 2019 and seems to offer a more acceptable solution than having a notch on the display.

There's nothing official coming from Nokia at the moment; we'd previously heard that the future Nokia flagship would not see launch until later in 2020 (likely September), because the company wanted to use the Snapdragon 865 and needed the development time.

As a whole, there hasn't been a huge number of leaks surrounding Nokia's future plans. With Mobile World Congress approaching - where Nokia normally launches around four or five devices - we'd have expected to have heard something from the company.

So take this with a pinch of salt: we'd like to see Nokia embracing new technology, but until we hear more, we can't verify this information.

