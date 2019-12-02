Nokia December launch: How to watch it and what to expect

Nokia took us all by surprise a couple of weeks ago with the announcement that it's got a new product to launch on 5 December.

Its Indian mobile arm Tweeted out the below video teasing a new mobile device that the phone veteran will launch later this week.

The newest addition to our family will be launched on 5 December 2019. Stay tuned to find out more! #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/ToOV1xvBWT — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 25, 2019

It has followed that up with a few more cryptic updates which hint at the device, likely a new smartphone, having a focus on outdoor activities and camera quality. Between the two videos we've embedded here, you've got trail running, climbing, skiing and even sandboarding (!?) all covered.

Live life through your own lens. Join us in Cairo for the launch of something new. #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/8yCCnMRTiO — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) December 2, 2019

With those Tweets basically all we've got to go on for the moment, Nokia's live event is looking quite mysterious, and therefore pretty exciting. We've collected all the details floating around about the launch for you here, including when and where it's happening, and how you can watch it.

The launch event happens in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on 5 December, at 6pm CEST. Some local times are as follows

US East Coast: 12pm EDT

US West Coast: 9am PDT

UK: 5pm BST

New Delhi, India: 9.30pm IST

Beijing, China: 12am CST

Sydney, Australia: 3am AEST

We don't know how long the event will last, but that starting time is official.

The good news is that Nokia has set up a livestream on YouTube where you can watch the launch as it happens, which we've also embedded below so that you can watch the stream right here when it starts.

It's also using the hashtag #Nokiamobilelive to talk about the announcement on Twitter, so be sure to check that hashtag out around the time of the livestream to see what people are saying, and if any more details have yet dropped.

Nokia's event is pretty enigmatic at this point, but there have been some rumours floating around about new phones from the industry ever-presents. Early December is an odd time for a product launch, as we've noted before - you don't have much time if you want to get those Christmas shoppers on board, for one.

Some other phone-related news is sure to come out of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit later this week, too, but Nokia's event isn't at that summit, as we first thought it might be. Qualcomm is out in Hawaii, on the other side of the world from Cairo.

The most persistent Nokia-based rumour at the moment is that the company is working on a 5G phone, which has been leaked a few times in recent months. It could be that this is the launch event for that flagship handset, which is rumoured to run on Qualcomm's newest chipsets, which haven't yet been announced. It's also supposed to have a 64MP camera, which would fit with the videos Nokia posted on Twitter.

That said, given that Nokia's Indian team is taking the marketing lead for the event, it's possible that we'll see a more limited launch, of a handset aimed at emerging markets, for example.

Unless we get some more hints before the livestream itself, though, we're in the dark as to exactly what Nokia is going for at this event.