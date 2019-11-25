Out of the blue, Nokia has teased that it's going to be launching a new "member of the family" on 5 December.

Teased on Twitter, the video clip doesn't reveal anything too precise, a person climbing a hillside and some rolling clouds, which could be just about anything. There's no hint as to the type of device, or any frames of what it might be.

The newest addition to our family will be launched on 5 December 2019. Stay tuned to find out more! #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/ToOV1xvBWT — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 25, 2019

Looking to the existing rumour mill, there are a couple of things floating around. The biggest rumour is that Nokia is lining up to announce an affordable 5G handset. Many are referring to this as the Nokia 8.2 and we assumed that this phone would be launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC).

However, 5 December is a strange time to announce anything - you can't get the product on the market for Christmas sales, and then you have CES in January and MWC in February where most of the new devices will launch. That makes us think that Nokia's device announcement might take place at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit - which runs from 3-5 December.

Nokia had previously confirmed it was working closely with Google and Qualcomm to bring an affordable 5G phone to market. It has always been slated for 2020 availability, but what better time to announce such a device than on the stage at a Snapdragon event?

Which makes us wonder - is that hillside in the video clip actually someone scrambling over Hawaii's rocky mountains? Are the rolling clouds the open sky opportunity that 5G will represent? Or have we drawn too many conclusions and we'll just see a mid-range update for developing markets?

There are more questions than answers right now, but we'll bring you all the details as soon as we know what Nokia is planning.