Nokia is doing another five camera phone - will it be 5G, too?

Renders have appeared online purporting to show a new Nokia handset with a 'waterfall' edge display, the like of which we saw on the recent Huawei Mate 30 Pro and older Samsung phones like the Galaxy S6 Edge.

Mind you, though those older phones didn't really have true edge-to-edge displays like the Mate 30 Pro and this new Nokia goes in that same direction.

These renders have come via 91Mobiles who claim the new phone is a five-camera model like the elusive Nokia 9 PureView.

If there is a new flagship Nokia, it is likely to take a bow at Mobile World Congress in February. We're certainly expecting there to be a 5G Nokia announced then, so could this be the same device? It certainly wouldn't be too much of a leap to say that.

The device will most likely be running on the incoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 which we're expecting Qualcomm to formally announce at an event in early December.

The design shown in the renders is distinctly Nokia - or certainly the new HMD Global version of the company that makes Nokia Android phones. But it's certainly true that it looks rather like several other handsets, especially with the very thin bezels top and bottom.

Certainly, the rounded camera housing is straight from the Mate 30 Series and also the OnePlus 7T.