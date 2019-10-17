Nokia's upcoming 5G phone has been leaked and is set to be called the Nokia 8.2. The phone may have a superpower camera, too; there's a suggestion of a 64 megapixel camera.

What's more, the phone is also set to be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 platform, which is currently unreleased - we're expecting new Qualcomm hardware to be announced very late in 2019, which means this is a 2020 phone.

A tipster sent the details about the new phone to Nokia Power User and added that 64, 128 and 256GB variants will be available. The phone will also boast 8GB of RAM.

We found out during Nokia's IFA 2019 press conference that the company planned to announce a 5G phone in 2020 - which we're still expecting at Mobile World Congress in February, although it is possible- though unlikely - that it might debut at CES 2020 in January.

"We want to bring 5G to everyone," said Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global - the company behind Nokia phones.

Seiche confirmed at the time the company would deliver an affordable 5G phone powered by Qualcomm. Nokia is clearly determined to undercut the 5G devices already on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G that occupy a more premium price point.

