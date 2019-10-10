HMD Global has confirmed that it is starting the upgrade of Nokia devices to Android 10, the latest version of Google's software. The update comes just over a month after the update started its roll-out to Google's Pixel devices.

Nokia is getting itself something of a reputation for speedy updates. The company mantra of HMD Global (which makes Nokia phones under license) is "pure, secure and always up to date" - and that seems to ring true. Not only is it fast out of the block on Android 10, but it was one of the first manufacturers to update to Android 9 Pie too.

The first device to receive the update will be the Nokia 8.1. That phone sits in the sub-flagship space and while Nokia claims it's the first Snapdragon 710 phone to receive the update, it's amongst the first phones to get the update full stop.

Android 10 will bring a range of new features, including gesture navigation, more accessible and obvious privacy controls, dark mode that's system-wide and a whole lot more. You can find out all the changes in Android 10 right here.

One of the things that makes Nokia faster with these updates is using Android One. That's a pure version of Android, free of the sort of customisation that the likes of Samsung or Sony uses on its devices. It means you get a software experience that's close to the Pixel phones and the speedy updates will certainly help make the case for Android One going forward.

The global push has now started on the Nokia 8.1, with the UK expected to receive the update in the next couple of weeks.

Nokia says that its other devices will follow, looking to move a large number of handsets to the latest version of Android in the near future. You can find a full breakdown of when you can expect updates - across a wide range of manufacturers - right here.