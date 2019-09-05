Nokia has announced two new models, updating its mid-range with the Nokia 7.2 and the slightly lower positioned Nokia 6.2.

Both phones exhibit similar design and build, with a central aluminium core and Gorilla Glass front and back, with a large, round, camera array on the rear.

This camera array offers three lenses and a flash: a main camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor to boost those portrait shots.

Although the functions of the cameras are broadly the same on the two new models, the Nokia 7.2 gets a boosted camera experience with Zeiss lenses, a 48-megapixel main camera with a 1/2in sensor - and Zeiss effects for the portrait modes.

HMD Global is talking up the performance of this camera system, saying that thanks to AI, you'll be able to use those bokeh modes in low light with great results - also including HDR.

The Nokia 6.2 meanwhile has a 16-megapixel main camera and while it also offers bokeh effects, there's no Zeiss involvement on this cheaper handset.

Flip to the front and there's a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay on both phones with a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera (20MP on the 7.2; 8MP on the 6.2). HMD Global says that this display will convert video from SDR to HDR thanks to a Pixelworks visual processor, while also adapting the display to suit the viewing conditions.

The Nokia 7.2 is the more powerful with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and options for 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage with support for microSD up to 512GB. There's even a 3.5mm headphone socket.

The Nokia 6.2 gets a Snapdragon 636 and 3/4GB with 32/64/128GB storage options. Again it supports microSD and has a 3.5mm headphone socket.

On the software front they run Android One, so it's a clean Android installation with no bloatware and you can expect to be pretty close to the front of the line when Android 10 updates appear, thanks to Nokia's great track record with security and version updates.

Both phones will be available in a range of colours, with the Nokia 7.2 getting a more luscious finish so it looks a cut above - especially in the green.

The Nokia 6.2 will retail from €199 for the 3/32GB model and on sale in October.

The Nokia 7.2 will retail from €299 for the 4/64 model on sale towards the end of September 2019.