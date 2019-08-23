Nokia 7.2 real life images appear online in lovely cyan colour

Leaks surrounding the Nokia 7.2 smartphone are like the gift that just keeps on giving. After the handset was confirmed for a September release with an image of its rear camera by a Zeiss Optics employee, more images have appeared online.

The latest images have been published by GSM Arena from TechMesto and they show the device from the back and front in the hands of someone.

Like the image published by the Zeiss employee, the rear camera setup is a raised circular bump with three lenses and a flash. There's a physical fingerprint sensor below the camera housing and Nokia branding, while the front of the device features a waterdrop notch. The hands on images show a cyan colour which is a different colour to what was posted by the Zeiss employee.

According to previous rumours, the Nokia 7.2 will feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display and it is rumoured to be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM support, though there have been conflicting reports about processor and RAM so nothing is confirmed as yet.

It is expected that that Nokia 7.2 will run Android One, offering a vanilla Android experience with no bloatware like other Nokia devices.

HMD Global - who owns Nokia - is expected to reveal the Nokia 7.2 at consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin in September. We will bring you all the official news as we get it.