Nokia 7.2 accidentally revealed, confirming circular rear camera design

Nokia is expected to reveal a few handsets at consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin in September, including the Nokia 7.2, but until now, we'd only really heard rumours of what to expect rather than anything concrete.

That was until an employee at Zeiss Group - the company Nokia partners with for its camera technology - tweeted a close-up image of the rear of the new Nokia 7.2, gushing about the camera capabilities.

Joachim Kuss's tweet, which has now been removed (though not before Nokiamob grabbed a photo), read: "We showed the new #Nokia 7.2 to some media and tech reporters @Zeiss_Group yesterday - thanks @HMDGlobal for demonstrating it before launch in Sept. Still a bit overwhelmed what today's mobile and videography is about".

The image shared by Kuss showed a raised circular camera housing with three lenses and a flash arranged in a square with the Zeiss logo in the centre - as previous rumours had indicated. It's expected the three lenses will be a main sensor, wide-angle sensor and a depth sensor.

Below the raised camera housing is a physical fingerprint sensor, meaning this device won't have an under-display sensor sadly. The image also shows an aluminium frame in a blue colour.

While the tweet might not be confirmation from HMD Global itself, it's likely the most official confirmation we will get regarding the Nokia 7.2 before its launch.

The fact that the tweet is no longer available only adds to the authenticity of the information and that Kuss didn't realise what he was revealing when he posted the tweet. Oops.