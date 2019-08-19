Nokia's forthcoming 'affordable flagship', the 7.2, looks as though it's due to sport a redesign with circular rear camera module, if these leaked renders, published by Nokia Power User, are anything to go by.

The timing is about right, too, as we reviewed the Nokia 7.1 at the end of 2018 and thought it was an impressive phone with "a super screen and premium design". The 7.2, which we anticipate will be unveiled in full at IFA, will be the 2019 update to that handset.

That show - the largest consumer tech show in Europe - is also the possible site where we'll hear more about the flagship 9.1 with its five camera units and 5G connectivity. However, as the release of this handset is expected to be a little later in the year, there's a chace it'll also be part of a separate event.

Cameras are a clearly important aspect for Nokia's phone strategy. The renders provided to NPU were produced from Nokia 7.2 case listings, as found at various retailers, with triple lenses and a flash unit expected to reside in the circular shape. The main camera is said to be a 48MP unit, paired with a 120-degree wide-angle unit, and matched with a depth sensor.

So what else to expect? The Nokia 7.2 is believed to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and, contrary to its name, sport a 6.3-inch screen. In addition the lower-spec Nokia 6.2 is expected to arrive alongside, with a similar design.