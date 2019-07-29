  1. Home
Rumour: 5G Nokia PureView 9.1 coming 2019, processor and camera improvements included

It was back in March 2019 that we first saw the Nokia PureView 9.1 - the company's top-end flagship. And now it's rumoured to be returning with 5G capabilities for the end of 2019, securing Nokia's place in the next-gen connectivity race.

But that's not all, the revamped PureView 9.1 is also said to carry a Snapdragon 855 processor, one-upping the SD845 chip in the original unit, along with improvements to the Light camera arrangement.

The unusual camera design - which features five main lenses to the rear - is all about focusing on quality, by combining a mixture of colour and black and white sensors. However, the results were criticised by many - and Nokia wouldn't distribute the release version of the phone to us for review purposes.

Elsewhere, the 5G PureView 9.1 is thought to opt for a punch-hole notch arrangement as a means to extend that screen real-estate further to the edges. How Nokia will go about hiding the various sensors and earpiece to the top is anyone's guess, though, as no prototype model has been revealed.

With Three launching its 5G network in the UK towards the end of 2019, that sounds like the perfect time for Nokia to get in on the ultra-fast connectivity game. Currently, both EE and Vodafone offer 5G in the UK across a number of citites, but results aren't entirely consistent just yet. We've been testing them with a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi Mix 5G, respectively.

