Mystery Nokia phone leaks with 48MP triple-camera array and notch

- It could be an update to the Nokia 8.1

A new Nokia phone from HMD Global has leaked online.

Images of this phone were published India Today after popping up on Weibo. The most interesting thing about the leak is that it shows a triple-camera array that packs a 4:3 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, as well as a 4:3 12-megapixel sensor and a 16:9 9-megapixel sensor. There's a front selfie module, too, which houses a 7-megapixel sensor in a waterdrop notch. 

Lastly, the Weibo images of this phone show a USB-C port at the bottom. This mystery phone is thought to be part of HMD's Nokia 8 line, and it may even be an update to the Nokia 8.1. That's because, as some sites have noted, the Nokia 9 is a flagship phone with five cameras, so a triple-camera phone would be a step below.

Leaked images were also shared by Slashleaks, which claimed the phone is an Android One device with a 2340 x 1080 display, Snapdragon 660 processor, and a 3500mAh battery. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor below the camera array, which packs an LED flash module.

Add it all up, and this appears to be a solid mid-ranger. It's only a matter of time until we learn its name and launch date.

