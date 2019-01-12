Nokia 9 PureView might debut in January, launch in February

The launch date for Nokia’s next flagship smartphone has leaked online.

According to 91mobiles, the Nokia 9 PureView will be unveiled at the end of January in an event in Dubai. The smartphone is then expected to go on sale first in India in February. This information comes as we’ve seen more and more leaks about what to expect from the Nokia 9 PureView. It’s thought to be the first smartphone with five rear-facing cameras, for instance.

Recently leaked renders surfaced online, showing the five-camera setup on the back. (It’s super weird looking, especially if you have trypophobia.) But the benefits of the five camera setup include the obvious ability to capture five pictures at once, along with the ability to capture better low-light photos and the ability to adjust the focus of the photos after they're taken.

Other leaks have pointed to the Nokia 9 PureView as having a 5.9-inch QHD+ display with PureView technology. The phone is also expected to feature a fingerprint sensor underneath the display, and it should be water and dust resistant. The phone might also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and have 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

This latest report from 91mobiles also stated the phone will be priced around 60,000 rupees, which translates to about $850 or £660. Check back here for more information soon, as we'll update you when the Nokia 9 PureView is officially announced.