The first renders for the next Nokia smartphone have been posted.

@OnLeaks and 91mobiles published the first renders for the next Nokia smartphone, likely to be called the Nokia 8.1 Plus. @OnLeaks is known for getting his hands on official case specifications sent from phone makers to case makers, and based on those leaks, he creates so-called CAD renders and videos. He then shares the renders on various websites. That's likely what's happening here.

The first thing we noticed about these renders is that Nokia is following in the vein of other recent devices and using a pinhole for the forward-facing camera to allow for a nearly bezel-less display on its next smartphone. This design has also been used by Samsung and other companies to fit in the camera while also reducing the bezels on the edges as much as possible. It’s basically punching a hole in the corner to fit the selfie camera.

The Nokia 8.1 Plus should have a 6.22-inch display with a full HD+ resolution. Perhaps most importantly, the device will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. It seems like the headphone jack might be coming back into vogue, as people have lamented their disappearance in phone. The back of the handset will have a glass panel and a fingerprint sensor. So, the fingerprint sensor will not be in-display.

It will use a USB-type C charging port, and it will have a dual rear camera with Zeiss lenses and dual flash. The phone itself will measure 159.9 x 76.2 x 7.9mm in size, with a camera bump protruding out to 9.5mm. Considering the dual-camera design and lack of an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Nokia 8.1 Plus won’t be competing heads-up with major flagship devices like the iPhone XS, but it will provide great value still.

Check back for more updates. We'll let you know when we hear more.