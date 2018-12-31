Another Nokia 9 PureView leak gives us the complete picture of the 5-camera phone

The leak of a Nokia 9 PureView marketing photo has revealed the full look of the upcoming flagship phone from HMD, the holder of the license to make Nokia phones.

We knew about the penta-lens five camera setup on the rear thanks to previous leaks, but we didn't have a complete picture of the front of the phone - aside from the ideas put out there by earlier Nokia handsets and renders of the new device.

The handset isn't bezel-free, while there is no notch. It does look smart though and is reported to have up-to-date hardware. We're expecting it to utilise Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 and be one of the first handsets to do so. We also believe there will be a in-display fingerprint scanner and this is shown in the latest leak.

Leaker Evan Blass put out the image in the early hours of New Year's Eve and it seems nailed on that the new handset will be released very early in the new year.

Nokia 9 PureView "Beholder." HNY pic.twitter.com/x4Kh3anP46 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 31, 2018

Potentially this will be at a January-February event held by Nokia or - at the latest it will be at Mobile World Congress in late February. HMD doesn't appear to be exhibiting at CES 2019, taking place next week in Las Vegas.

A December reveal from the organisation that certifies Bluetooth devices lists three devices in the range - TA-1087, TA-1082 and TA-1094. The fact this certification has appeared means that launch is imminent.

Blass did give one other detail on the handset - calling it by a codename - "beholder", presumably as in the saying "beauty is in the eye of the beholder". We haven't heard this name before, instead we've heard either the name "Olympic" or even "A1 Euro".