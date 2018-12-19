Nokia 9 PureView Bluetooth certification suggests imminent launch

Talk about the Nokia 9 has been circulating for some time, adding that PureView name when it looked like the phone might have a five camera system.

There's been no shortages of leaks about the forthcoming phone, but now there's a little detail from a source that's a little more official - Bluetooth SIG, the organisation that certifies Bluetooth devices.

This lists three models from HMD Global, the license holder of the Nokia brand, the TA-1087, TA-1082 and TA-1094. These will be Nokia smartphones and although there's no mention of the official names, a previous leak displayed the TA-1094 model number on the rear.

It's likely that these are all models of the same phone for different markets. The details don't reveal anything else except for the fact that it offers Bluetooth 5.

But there is a greater significance, because this sort of certification confirms that these devices are in final form and approaching launch. There's no telling exactly when that will happen, but with CES 2019 in January and MWC 2019 in February, there are two technology trade shows for Nokia to focus on.

We suspect the launch will be at Mobile World Congress 2019 for a number of reasons. Firstly, Nokia has made a big splash the past 2 years at MWC - it's the place to launch phones.

Secondly, if it was going to be announced at CES in January, we suspect there would have been more final device leaks.

Whichever it is, we'll bring you all the news as soon as it happens.