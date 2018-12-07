Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845

Talk about the Nokia 9 goes back a full year. It was rumoured for 2017, before the launch of the Nokia 8 Sirocco, but in recent months has been said to have five cameras on the rear - and to carry the PureView name.

Details of this elusive phone are still pretty light, but the device - said to be codenamed "Olympic" - has been detailed on an international OTA update server, which suggests that the Olympic device is running Android 9 on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.

This information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt: not only have we seen lots of Nokia 9 rumours that turned out to be about different devices, but this is a rather unconventional leak. There has also been relatively few leaks from the usual reliable sources.

If this proves to be true then the Nokia 9 PureView could face an uphill struggle when it launches: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 has just been announced and at this point, launching a flagship device on older hardware may well face some criticism.

It also suggests that there are some delays coming into the process from HMD Global's side. This is something we've muttering about before, with questions over the positioning of the Nokia 8 in 2017. Equally, when the Nokia 8 Sirocco launched, it was by that point sitting on older hardware.

The rumours coming from Nokia fans online suggests that Juho Sarvikas, chief product office at HMD Global, is behind the delay, but there's nothing to substantiate the claim and no reason given.

In the 2 years that HMD Global has been producing Nokia phones, the company has made some ground. The affordable end of the range offers a good experience, boosted by the Android One offering, which many prefer to the skinned Android version that some rivals offer.

However, Nokia hasn't had any traction at the top end of the market: its flagship offerings don't stand up against the Google Pixel or Samsung devices and we can't help feeling that if the Nokia 9 PureView launches on older hardware, it will face the same problems.