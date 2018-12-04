Nokia 8.1 video leaks on the eve of launch, mid-range full screen marvel

The pace of Nokia updates is unrelenting. Having added .1 updates to much of the range, it now seems that the Nokia 8 is the next target.

The Nokia 8.1 appears to adopt a notch on its display to minimise the bezels, keep the dual camera on the rear and claims to pack in some fancy display tech, including HDR 10 support.

While the tease of AI portrait selfies and bokeh on the rear camera appeals - no mention of bothies? - what doesn't seem to fit at the moment is the specs.

The Nokia 8 was launched as a flagship level device, with Snapdragon 835 in 2017, but the update appears to step over to Snapdragon 710, if rumours are to be believed.

The leaked specs come from a device that was internally known as Phoenix and shared by Nokia Power User, making it look as though the Nokia 8.1 is an international version of the Nokia X7 that's already available in China. Why the change in name? Probably because there was a Nokia X7 launched in 2011 on the old Symbian platform.

It certainly looks like the same handset (and there's the exact same video for the X7 on the Nokia website) and you'll be getting Android 9 Pie - on the Android One programme - a dual rear Zeiss camera with optical image stabilisation and a pairing of 12- and 13-megapixel cameras, and a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

There's a 6.18-inch full HD+ display and a 3500mAh battery.

Said to be launching at Nokia's event in Dubai, there's no word on whether this phone will be launching in the UK or Europe, but rumours say it will be hitting India soon after launch.