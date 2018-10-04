HMD Global has officially unveiled its next smartphone, the Nokia 7.1 mid-ranger, at a launch event in London.

It has a 5.8-inch FullHD+ display and features HMD's PureDisplay technology as well as HDR support. HMD also focused on the phone's new Zeiss imaging solution. On the rear, there's two Zeiss tuned cameras, with a 12-megapixel shooter and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera. There's also a fingerprint sensor on the back. On the front side, you'll find a 8-megapixel selfie camera

HMD said Nokia 7.1 comes with an SDR to HDR converter, so SDR content will be converted into HDR in real time. This will boost the colour, brightness, and the dynamic range of the video on screen. HMD spent a chunk of its keynote playing up the phone's AI and depth-based imaging and HDR video. It said we can expect a smooth video experience, with auto-adjust contrast and brightness.

Inside the phone, HMD stuffed in a Snapdragon 636 chipset and 3GB or 4GB RAM with 32GB or 64GB of storage (expandable up to 400 GB via MicroSD card). Out of the box, the Nokia 7.1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo, though it will update to Android 9 Pie this month. And, because it is part of the Android One program, it will get two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

Other features include a headphone jack, USB-C, and NFC.

If any of this interests you, Nokia 7.1 pre-orders start on 5 October in Europe, followed by the US and the rest of the world a week later. In the UK, the mid-ranger will be available from EE and Carphone Warehouse for £299.