Nokia 7.1 key specs appear in Android Enterprise listing

Although today's Nokia launch event is not expected to include the Nokia 7.1, specs on that mid-range handset have appeared on an Android Enterprise listing.

We've heard the London event with be strictly for the Nokia 9 instead - which we will bring you more on later today - but in the meantime, here's everything we know on the Nokia 7.1 based on the leak.

The Android Enterprise tests phones for recommendation to the enterprise (business) sector, so for the Nokia 7.1 to pop up in its listings means it is close to announcement.

MySmartPrice saw the listing itself which revealed that the phone's screen is 5.8-inches. It also showed that the phone will have 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, and support both NFC and have a fingerprint sensor.

It will come with Android 8.1.0 from the box, which is likely to be free of bloatware considering it is thought to be an Android One handset.

Other previous leaks have suggested that the phone will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 processor and have a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-camera on the rear. It is said to have an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

There is still said to be a Nokia 7.1 Plus coming too, with a bump up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

We're not sure whether either handset will be coming to the UK though, as parent company HMD Global might choose to focus on the flagship Nokia 9 instead.