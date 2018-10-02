As we said back in August, it looks like the forthcoming Nokia flagship handset will be called the Nokia 9 PureView, with a trusted leaker claiming to have information that supports it.

WinFuture's @rquandt posted on Twitter that parent company HMD Global is to resurrect the PureView name for the new handset, to highlight its ground-breaking penta-lens rear camera. It secured the trademark originally used by Nokia, then Microsoft, two months ago.

Nokia 9 Pureview. That's the actual marketing name of what will come soon from HMD Global. (I know the bought the rights to the Pureview moniker, but can now confirm it'll be part of the device name.) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 1, 2018

One of Quandt's followers subsequently posted what looks to be marketing material for the Nokia 9 PureView in the comments underneath, although we can't be sure it isn't a mock-up at present.

It certainly looks convincing though, and matches previous leaked images.

What we can be sure of is that Nokia is holding a launch party in London this Thursday, 4 October for an unannounced addition to the "Nokia smartphone family".

We've been of the impression that it would be for the global launch of the Nokia 7.1 Plus. However, now we're not so sure.

Not only does the timing of the Nokia 9 PureView leak match the launch date, we've heard rumblings that the 7.1 Plus might not make it to the UK at all. That would make a London launch event somewhat pointless.

If it is for the penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView instead, that makes the event a much bigger deal.

Pocket-lint will be there in force to bring you all the news and hands-on live. Join us then.