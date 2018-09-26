  1. Home
Nokia 7.1 Plus spotted again, this time in hands-on pics

- Spotted at a dinner

- 4 October unveiling expected

It is understood that HMD Global will be unveiling at least one new Nokia smartphone, the Nokia 7.1 Plus, during its Launch Party event on 4 October.

Recent leaked renders and other images have certainly pointed to that fact.

They are also showing no signs of letting up either, with a new round of photos allegedly showing the new device; this time in the flesh.

BaiduNokia 71 Plus spotted again this time in hands-on pics image 2

The images, posted on Chinese social sites Baidu and Weibo, are of an "unannounced" Nokia handset spotted at a dinner event.

The phone has a glass back that makes us think it's the forthcoming Nokia 7.1 Plus rather than the metal-cased Nokia 7.1, also rumoured recently.

Its camera also matches previous rumours about a dual-lens system. And the fingerprint scanner seems to be in the right place.

WeiboNokia 71 Plus spotted again this time in hands-on pics image 3

We can't see the front in the shots, however, so have no idea whether it has the much-discussed notch.

To be honest though, we don't have too long before we likely get our own hands on the 7.1 Plus or whatever Nokia plans for its event. We will be in attendance in London to bring you more.

Sadly, we don't think we'll see the penta-lens Nokia 9 though, as that will be saved for a later date, we feel.

