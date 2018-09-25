Is Nokia planning 7.1 and 7.1 Plus for 4 October launch?

A week ago, we told you that Nokia is to hold a party in London for an all-new "member" of the "Nokia smartphone family". And we made an informed guess that the 4 October event will be for the rumoured Nokia 7.1 Plus.

That is looking even more likely now, considering the amount of leaked images that are popping up of the latter handset.

However, parent company HDM Global might be launching two handsets during the party. Although, sadly, neither is expected to be the illusive Nokia 9.

Official-looking renders of the Nokia 7.1 Plus have appeared online. But so too have real-life images of a different handset, now thought to be the Nokia 7.1.

1/4 Mysmartprice / @OnLeaks

The 7.1 Plus renders seem to be based on rumoured specifications and other leaks, rather than made by HMD Global. But they should give you a good idea of what to expect from the glass-backed handset.

MySmartPrice has even posted a 3D animated video of the phone.

The same website is also responsible for posting leaked "spy" images of what looks to be the other handset's rear panel [above], likely taken somewhere in the process of manufacture.

They show a dual-camera system on the rear and fingerprint sensor underneath.

What makes people think there are two handsets is that, while the design is similar to the Plus, the rear casing shown in the pictures looks to be metal rather than glass.

Everything else will allegedly be similar, although the Plus is thought to have a notch at the top, while the standard 7.1 will not.

We only have a week to wait until the event though, so we'll soon find out.