Nokia party invite shows new phone coming 4 October, leaked Nokia 7.1 Plus?

- Invite sent to Pocket-lint

- London event to launch Nokia smartphone

- Could it be 7.1 Plus or Nokia 9?

Nokia is holding a launch party on 4 October in London for an as yet unannounced phone.

Pocket-lint has received an invite to an event where parent company HMD Global will be "welcoming a new member to the Nokia smartphone family".

HMD GlobalNokia Party Invite Shows New Phone Coming 4 October Leaked Nokia 71 image 2

Some might think that means the long-awaited, much-rumoured Nokia 9 is on the horizon but we think it is highly possible that the event is for the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

That's because press renders of the latter phone have also appeared online today. MySmartPrice posted front, rear and side shots of the device along with a few details and the timing surely isn't coincidental.

MySmartPriceNokia Party Invite Shows New Phone Coming 4 October Leaked Nokia 71 image 3

If true, the leaked press images show a follow-up to the Nokia 7 Plus with a notch at the top of the front display and Carl Zeiss optics for its dual-camera system on the rear. The design is similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which suggests a 19:9 screen with an FHD+ resolution.

It will be an Android One handset, according to the logo on the rear.

Of course, we could be wrong and the event is for the Nokia 9 after all. That smartphone is said to be coming with a penta-camera system and if it is announced soon will trump Samsung's Galaxy A9 - which is heavily rumoured to sport a four-lens camera - a week before its unveiling.

