Watch the Nokia 7.1 launch right here

Nokia is holding a launch party in London today, Thursday 4 October, for an as yet unannounced phone. And you can watch the presentation live right here.

It is for the Nokia 7.1 - a much-rumoured handset that has been doing the rounds a lot recently.

Sadly though, it is unlikely to feature the Nokia 9, even though that was previously suggested.

Pocket-lint is in attendance itself.

We'll therefore be bringing you all the news and our first impressions of the new device as soon as possible.

The livestream started at 5pm BST, so 12pm EDT and 9am PDT.

Specs and images of the Nokia 7.1 leaked earlier today and you can read all about it here: Nokia 7.1 key specs appear in Android Enterprise listing.

There is also a Nokia 7.1 Plus floating around, so we might hear more details on that during the launch event too.

While it hasn't yet made an appearance, you can also read about the Nokia 9 and its penta-lens camera in our extensive round-up here: Nokia 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: A new Nokia flagship is incoming!

It comes as a surprise that HMD Global still hasn't unveiled the Nokia 9, but there's still time left in 2018. Fingers crossed.