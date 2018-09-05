The Nokia 5.1 is coming to the UK from 12 September

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia smartphones, has today announced yet another mid-range smartphone will be coming to the UK - the aluminium-bodiedNokia 5.1.

The company has already released several budget-friendly devices in the recent past, including the Nokia 1, Nokia 6 and Nokia 7 Plus.

The Nokia 5.1 is coming to the UK in two colours: tempered blue and black with 16GB storage (sadly the trendy copper colour isn't coming to the UK at present). You can order today online from Carphone Warehouse but it will be available in store from 12 September.

The Nokia 5.1 is based on the MediaTek Helio P18 2.0 GHz octacore chipset, has 2GB of RAM, the aforementioned 16GB of storage, 16 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front snapper. Nokia reckons the device is around 40 percent faster than the previous version of the device.

The screen is a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display in 18:9 aspect ratio protected by Corning Gorilla Glass while there's NFC for Android Pay. Android Oreo is preinstalled, but it's Android Pie-ready, says Nokia, so expect an upgrade to the new operating system to drop at some point.

Oh and yes it has that Nokia trademark - the FM radio.