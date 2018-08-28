Nokia Mobile's parent company, HMD Global, has secured the trademark for "PureView" to potentially once more release phones under the brand. And that could include the much-rumoured Nokia 9.

The most iconic handset to carry the name was the Nokia 808 PureView, released in 2012. It featured a 41-megapixel rear camera and the brand was originally designed to convey the highest quality smartphone photography tech at the time.

It was then associated with handsets up to and including the Microsoft-made Lumia 950.

But after Microsoft stopped making Lumia devices it was assumed the PureView branding was dead and buried.

HMD has resurrected it, however. As posted on the website of the European Union of Intellectual Property Office, the trademark for PureView belongs to HMD Global from today, 28 August 2018. It doesn't expire until 4 January 2022.

Maybe this is all aptly timed and it will be used for the forthcoming Nokia 9. That handset is thought to come with a penta-lens camera on the rear - something seen as a major step-forward for smartphone photography.

It'd make sense that HMD calls the camera PureView, therefore, or even the handset the Nokia 9 PureView.

We might find out more very soon considering IFA 2018 starts tomorrow.