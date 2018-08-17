Nokia will officially unveil the long-awaited Nokia 9 smartphone next Tuesday, 21 August.

At least, that's what we expect. The company hasn't yet confirmed the actual handset it will launch at a dedicated event on that day.

Instead, it has posted a teaser on Twitter that states the event will be for one of the "most awaited phones".

We are thrilled to bring you the Nokia smartphones event for one of the most awaited phones on Tuesday 21st August. Stay tuned for more! #Nokiamobile #BringItOn pic.twitter.com/LXgnzguDvm — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) August 16, 2018

It would be very strange if the Nokia 9 wasn't announced next week. It has been doing the rounds in rumour and speculation for quite a while and an end of August launch has been talked about for a month or two. The only surprising thing is that it was highly expected that Nokia would formally announce the new handset at IFA 2018 at the end of the month, rather than a week beforehand.

Nokia likely doesn't want to compete with so many rival announcements and unveilings, such as the Sony Xperia XZ3.

Rumours and leaks have pointed to the Nokia 9 having a 5.7-inch P-OLED display and run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform. It could have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space on-board.

Its camera will allegedly be the highlight, however. It is claimed to be a penta-lens design in a circular module on the rear, with a dual-lens camera on the front for selfies duty.

We'll bring you more during the event on Tuesday. Meanwhile, you can read the current speculation here: Nokia 9 specs, release date, news and rumours.