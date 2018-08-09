The refreshed edition of one of the 90s most iconic phones is now available for pre-order in the UK.

The Nokia 8110 had the nickname "banana phone" for a reason and the new 4G version has a similar curved shape. The new edition also comes in banana yellow, just to reinforce the point.

It will be officially released on Wednesday 15 August, priced at £69.99, and you can order yours now for delivery on day one from numerous networks and retailers, including Amazon.co.uk.

The phone itself is a feature handset rather than smart. It has 4G mobile connectivity and a full-colour screen. It also comes with 4GB of storage on-board, so you can store plenty of music files and pictures, taken with its 2-megapixel camera.

That's pretty much all there is to it really. It's a cheap, accessible phone that is great for retro cool or those who don't need the bells and whistles of a smartphone.

You can read more about it in our first look at the device here: This is the new Nokia 8110.

We also have a comparison piece between it and the last rereleased handset from Nokia: Nokia 8110 vs 3310: What's the difference?

And while you're at it, you can check out a few of Nokia's other phones in the past: Nokia through the years: 34 best and worst phones, in pictures.