At Mobile World Congress earlier this year, Nokia phone maker HMD Global revealed the stunning Nokia 8 Scirocco. It's a flagship device even though it doesn't have the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon platform - and one that we'd previously thought would be called the Nokia 9.

Last year we had varying reports that a Nokia 9 was in the works. A lot of these rumours ended up becoming true - but inside the 8 Sirocco.

And then there's the Nokia X6 that was recently released in China. But we still think we're going to get a Nokia 9 this year and rumours are circulating about the new Nokia flagship.

Nokia Power User also said earlier this year that the Nokia 9 smartphone is back in the works and will be released later this year.

We've also recently heard about a Nokia 8 Pro, which is said to arrive with a penta-lens camera and Snapdragon 845 processor, but it sounds like the Nokia 9 will outdo it in almost every respect.

Possible launch at IFA 2018

Likely to be in the summer

Considering nothing about the Nokia 9 is official just yet, it's no surprise to learn that there's no price or availability information as yet, although we're expecting the Nokia 9 release date will be summer 2018 or perhaps at IFA 2018 at the end of August/beginning of September.

Snapdragon 845 set to feature

Under-display fingerprint scanner likely

WinFuture has reported that a new Nokia phone is coming, and it's the Nokia 9 with the codename of A1 Plus or A1 Plus Euro.

This phone is internally referred to as the “A1 Plus” or “A1P” and will be similar to the Nokia 8 Sirocco (“A1N”).

It'll feature a fingerprint reader under the display, a more advanced camera, a Snapdragon 845 (unlike the 835 used in the 8 Sirocco), and a P-OLED display by LG. It's believed the Nokia 9 will also introduce an in-display fingerprint scanner - like Vivo's implementation, below. We know that an under-display reader is something Samsung is looking to introduce with 2019's Galaxy S10.

According to WinFuture, HMD has been able to hide the reader under the screen by using thinner glass cover and the aforementioned thin OLED display.

FIH Mobile is reportedly building the phone. FIH is a subsiduary of Foxconn, the Taiwanese corporation that builds a huge number of the smartphones we all use every day.

Penta-lens design

Dual cameras on the front

Nokia Power User says the Nokia 9 will be the "ultimate 2018 flagship" thanks to the best-in-class penta-lens camera design.

It is a circular lens module, said to come with five options for focal lengths, and looks a bit like the camera on the rear of the four-year-old Nokia Lumia 1020.

Expect the Nokia 9 to have dual front-facing cameras, too.

