Nokia 6.1 Plus name shows up Google ARCore device list

Nokia may have yet another mid-range device on the way if a Google ARCore device list is to be believed.

HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas has recently confirmed which current Nokia devices support Google ARCore, but a quick check of Google's official list shows a new device, the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Nokia has already launched the 6 (also known as the 6.1) this year, as well as the Nokia 5.1. Renders of a Nokia 5.1 Plus have recently appeared online, and the company also has a Nokia 7 Plus available to buy.

It's therefore not necessarily a surprise to see the Nokia 6.1 Plus name, but the phone hasn't been confirmed by the company, so this may be an accidental leak on Google's part. However because it's a new device, it means there isn't any information for it, however the obvious assumption would suggest it will come with a larger 18:9 display compared to the Nokia 6.

If the renders of the 5.1 Plus are to be believed, then we can also assume the Nokia 6.1 Plus will have a notch and a dual camera, which will hopefully improve upon the performance of the Nokia 6.

What we can also ascertain from this leak is that Nokia really is hellbent on dominating the affordable smartphone market, having released three new devices in the Nokia 2.1, 3.1 and 5.1. With another one potentially being added into the mix, we just can't keep up.