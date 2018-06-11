Nokia 5.1 Plus renders show a mid-ranger with notch, dual cameras

HMD Global is working on yet another mid-ranger.

The company has already debuted several budget-friendly devices, including a few this year, such the Nokia 1 and Nokia 7 Plus. Now, it's turning its attention to the Nokia 5.1 Plus, according to notable leaker OnLeaks, which posted renders of the yet-to-be-announced phone over the weekend. The images are based on factory CAD designs and show a metallic rim and what seems to be a glass back.

The display notch is present, too, and if this leak is true, it would mark the second time HMD has used a notch on one of its phones. The Nokia X6, for instance, has a notch, although it is China-only. It's worth noting the notch here looks wider, though. Other aspects we can glean from these renders is a headphone jack atop the device, a vertically stacked dual camera, and a rear fingerprint scanner.

Another day, another leak... Here comes your very first look at the #NOKIA 5.1 Plus! 360° video + official looking 4K renders + dimensions (as usual, based upon factory CAD), on behalf of @tigermobiles -> https://t.co/lEJrA4mRls pic.twitter.com/vOlzMqoCYn — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) June 9, 2018

There's nothing about the specs here, but rumour has it the device will share a mix of what the Nokia 5.1 has under the hood as well as the Nokia X6. The Nokia 5.1 offers a MT6755S chipset, 2GB to 3GB of RAM, and 16GB to 32GB of expandable storage, while the Nokia X6 features a Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4GB/6GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of expandable storage, and a 16/5-megapixel dual camera.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.