Nokia X6 official: Arrives with dual cameras, notch display and budget price tag
After being subject to several leaks and rumours - including having its full specs leaked just yesterday, HMD Global has officially unveiled the Nokia X6 at an event in China.
The X6 is the first Nokia phone to sport a notch display and may be an indication of what to expect from future Nokia devices. It's also the first Nokia phone to have a 19:9 aspect ratio, which certainly helps it compete with other mid-range devices.
We say mid-range, because the Nokia X6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor under the hood, which can be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. Around the back, Nokia has fitted a dual-lens camera system comprising 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel (monochrome) sensors, both of which have f/2.0 apertures. Nokia's "Bothie" mode, which debuted on the Nokia 8, makes a return, letting you take a picture using the rear and front-facing 16-megapixel camera.
Nokia has jumped onboard the AI bandwagon, including features such as automatic colour balance adjustments and facial recognition.
The Nokia X6 is powered by a 3,060mAh battery, which is rechargeable via USB-C. It's not clear if it has quick charge technology. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone port, so you can still use your wired headphones.
The X6 is available to pre-order in China from today in black, dark blue and silver colour finishes, in three configurations. 4GB/32GB for CNY 1,299, 4GB/64GB for CNY 1,499 and 6GB/64GB for CNY 1,699. Approximate conversions price the phones at $200, $235 and $265 respectively. There's currently no word on a global release.
