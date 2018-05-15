Nokia X price and full specs leaked a day before launch

Nokia is expected to unveil the all-new Nokia X - or potentially X6 - at an event in China tomorrow, 16 May. While the upcoming device has been subject to its fair share of leaks and rumours, one Chinese retailer has gone and posted an early listing, revealing all there is to know.

The name of the device has been back and forth between X and X6 for some time now, but this leaked listing refers to it as the X6 to help clear up any debate.

Chinese retailer Suning is responsible for the leak, which was posted on Chinese social site Weibo. The listing states the Nokia X6 will cost 1,499 Yuan, which converts to roughly £175/$235, putting it firmly in the affordable category. Of course, these prices are straight conversions, so it will likely cost more if and when it arrives on Western shores.

It could also be classed as an absolute bargain going by the X6's on-paper specs. According to the leaked listing, it will come with a 5.8-inch FHD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It's due to get a dual-lens rear camera comprising 16- and 5-megapixel sensors, while a 16-megapixel camera with "AI Skills" will adorn the front. The X6 will be powered by a 3,060mAh battery.

There's no word just yet on a global launch for the Nokia X6, however the Nokia 6 was initially only available in China before being given a worldwide launch. We're hoping the same will happen with the X6. Keep your eyes locked to Pocket-lint.com for all the latest developments come launch day tomorrow.