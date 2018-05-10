Nokia X TENAA listing confirms specs before 16 May launch

We're hopefully just six days away from the official launch of the Nokia X, but before that, there seems to be time for one last leak of information. This time at least it's more official, as the Nokia X has gone through TENAA certification, confirming many of its specs in the process.

The upcoming phone, which was at one point thought to be called the Nokia X6 but will now likely stick with X, will sport a 5.8-inch 2280 x 1080 19:9 display complete with notch. In doing so, it will be the first Nokia phone to conform to the notch trend. It will also be available in a number of configurations, with 3, 4 and 6GB RAM to choose from and 32 or 64GB internal storage. The TENAA listing doesn't say whether it will have microSD expansion. The Nokia X will have a 1.8GHz octa-core processor.

While accompanying renders of the phone show it to have a vertical dual-lens camera on the back, the specs only mention one of the lenses as being 16-megapixel. The front-facing camera will also be 16MP. Previous rumours suggested it would arrive with dual 12-megapixel lenses, so there's some conflicting information here that will only be resolved come launch day.

The listing goes on to say the Nokia X will have a 3,000mAh battery - and not a 3,500mAh unit that has been rumoured - and will come running Android Oreo 8.1.