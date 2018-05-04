Is this the Nokia X? Nokia's next phone leaked in hands-on video

Nokia is in a nostalgic mood of late and is resurrecting the Nokia X brand. We expected the first phone to launch on 27 April but so far haven't seen anything, fingers are now pointing to 16 May for a launch instead.

We may have got a glimpse of that new phone now as well, thanks to a hands-on video posted to Chinese social site Weibo. The 12-second video only shows the front and rear of the phone, rather than any software or menus, but it appears as though the Nokia X will have a metal and glass construction.

A dual camera can clearly be seen on the rear panel, with a fingerprint scanner beneath it. We're expecting the Nokia X - or Nokia X6 as it may be known - to be the first Nokia device to feature a notch. Those rumours are still alive, but it's not entirely clear from this video if it's there or not. When the user turns the screen on, they zoom in a bit, cutting off the top of the screen.

The Nokia X won't be a flagship device for the company, as it is expected to arrive with a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood there should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or a version with a MediaTek Helio P60 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Both should have a microSD slot for expanding the storage.

The dual lens camera is said to comprise two 12-megapixel lenses with Carl Zeiss optics. It will no doubt offer a portrait mode that virtually every other manufacturer includes with their camera software. Finally, the Nokia X should be powered by a 3,500mAh battery with quick charge support.

The Nokia X is expected to launch in China initially on 16 May, but there's currently no word as to whether it will find its way to other markets. Hopefully HMD Global (Nokia's parent company) will reveal all at the official unveiling.