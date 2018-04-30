Nokia now set to bring the N Series back too?

After resurrecting the X Series with the recent unveiling of the X6, Nokia may now be set to bring back the N Series, following a teaser on Chinese social site Weibo.

The teaser, posted by Nokia itself, celebrates how the N Series was launched 13 years ago on 27 April 2005 and is accompanied by an image of the Nokia N8, which was announced on 27 April 2010. Nokia also alludes to the fact there will be a new product launch on 2 May in Sanlitun, an area of the Chaoyang District in Beijing, China and it's here we're expecting to see a new N Series phone announced.

This teaser has come completely out the blue, so rumours relating to a new N Series device are incredibly thin on the ground. The choice of the image of the N8 is interesting, because when it launched, it had a particularly good 12-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics.

This could suggest that whatever Nokia does launch, it will have a heavy focus on photography. Some industry analysts even believe it could be the long awaited Nokia 9 that launches, as it's expected to come with a triple lens camera system comprising, 41-megapixel and 20-megapixel lenses both with OIS, and a third 9.7-megapixel sensor. Not to mention a 21-megapixel camera on the front.

That's purely speculation however, and Nokia may in fact introduce a modern-day version of the N8 instead. The company is no stranger to bringing back nostalgic devices, having already released updates versions of the 3310, the 8110 and even the Scirocco name with the Nokia 8 Scirocco.

We'll be sure to bring you the latest news as and when we know more.

Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.