Nokia X-series to be reborn with X6; launches 27 April

Earlier this month, an advertising board appeared in China teasing an upcoming Nokia announcement, with a picture of an X, formed by two phones. It was initially believed to be referring to a new Nokia X smartphone, but now it seems it relates to the resurrection of the entire Nokia X brand.

The first phone expected to launch on 27 April will be the Nokia X6 and it will be the first Nokia phone to conform to the latest trend of having a notch in the centre of the display. Some renders purporting to be the Nokia X6 have appeared in China (via GSM Arena) showing the phone with incredibly slim bezels all the way round.

The X6 is expected to have a 5.8-inch 19:9 display, with a dual 12-megapixel rear camera system and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Nokia has once again used copper colouring for various accents on the rear panel, similar to the recently released Nokia 7 Plus. Elsewhere, the X6 is expected to arrive with a Mediatek Helio P60 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A second version will likely incorporate a Snapdragon 636 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Nokia X6 will launch in China, costing around $250. It's not yet clear if it will make its way to other territories around the world.

