Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?

  • The Nokia 7 Plus release date is imminent and price is £350
  • Nokia says the 7 Plus will give you 2 days of use

We might not have the Nokia 7 in the UK, but we've got official confirmation from Nokia that the Nokia 7 Plus UK release date is Wednesday 2 May.

The Nokia 7 Plus SIM-free price is £349.99 which puts it above the Nokia 6. Check out the best Nokia 6 deals.

Pre-orders are already live on Nokia.com - and will go live at other retailers on 25 April. 

The Nokia 7 Plus will be available then from a wide range of outlets including EE, Carphone Warehouse, Amazon, John Lewis, Tesco and Argos.

The Nokia 7 Plus' main selling point is its large 3,800mAh battery that Nokia says this will give a couple of days of use. It's an upper mid-range device with a 6-inch full HD+ display (boasting an 18:9 aspect ratio) so it's not to be sniffed at in terms of size - or power for that matter, as it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 platform.

The Nokia 7 Plus will be available in the UK in black and copper - so we're not getting the white and copper option for now. The 7 Plus starts life as a solid lump of aluminium, before getting six layers of paint to give it a ceramic feel. It's also a pure and unsullied Android Oreo handset, with no added apps or services apart from the camera app. 

There's also gets a Zeiss dual-camera system, the same pairing that Nokia has put in its flagship-rivalling Nokia 8 Sirocco

