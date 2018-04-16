Nokia X to be unveiled in China on 27 April, probably won't be an iPhone X rival

Some billboard adverts spotted in China have confirmed that Nokia will unveil a new Nokia X smartphone on 27 April. The advert shows two renders of the phone crossing each other to form an X shape.

Nothing else is known about the phone as of yet, but Nokiamob has picked up some information from a user called "God" on the Nokibar Baidu forums. He says the upcoming phone will be offered with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

It's not clear if the Nokia X will be available outside China or if it will conform to the latest trend in Android smartphones and have a notch at the top of the display. It's strongly believed that the 'X' in the name will be pronounced 'ex' and not ten, as is the case with the Apple iPhone X. This also infers the Nokia X won't be a rival to Apple's premium iPhone, but will instead likely be a mid-range device.

With just over a week to go until the Nokia X is unveiled, we don't have long to wait to find out all there is to know about the upcoming device.

The Nokia X name has already been used before, for entry-level Nokia phones that were released when the company was under the ownership of Microsoft in 2014 and ran on the company's Symbian OS.

