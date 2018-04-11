The new Nokia 6 is out today so here are the best Nokia 6 deals

The Nokia 6 is a top phone for the money and it has just been upgraded with a new 2018 version that runs Android Oreo out of the box.

The new Nokia 6 retains much of its design from the previous edition which is good news as it's a well-built phone with an aluminium unibody.

Diamond cut edges give subtle highlights what screams quality at you and all in a phone that only costs €279 - about £250. Buy the new Nokia 6 from Carphone Warehouse.

The Nokia 6 is available in two capacities - 32 and 64GB.

If you don't want to get the Nokia 6 from Carphone Warehouse then browse using our widgets to find the best deal for you from all the networks.

Nokia 6 (2018) 32GB:

Nokia 6 (2018) 64GB:

There's a 5.5-inch Full HD display plus 16-megapixel camera with Zeiss optics and an 8-megapixel front camera, too.

The big changes, however, are in the internal hardware. The new Nokia 6 moves from the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 platform to Snapdragon 630 which will bring a big performance boost, along with 32 or 64GB storage - with microSD for extra space should you need it.

There's a fingerprint scanner on the rear, too, for easy access. This is a remarkably well-specified and attractive phone for the money and shows that Nokia has a lot to offer would-be buyers, especially in the mid-range of the phone market.

The new Nokia 6 is part of the Android One prorgamme that means there's a limited number of pre-installed apps so you get as pure an Android experience as possible.

Also check out our Nokia 8 Sirocco initial review: The high-end Nokia looking to steal Samsung's crown