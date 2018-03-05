Is the Nokia 9 imminent? Super-camera phone may be with us in September

Is Nokia's super-camera phone imminent?

A Nokia 9 smartphone was long rumoured last year but never came to fruition. At Mobile World Congress we were given the stunning Nokia 8 Scirocco. That is a flagship device but it looks like Nokia wants to give us more.

A report from Russia suggests the device (codenamed A1 Plus) will have a penta-camera setup which could offer as much as 52 megapixels and 5x optical zoom. There may also be a whopping 6GB of RAM on board and 128GB of storage.

It may have a similar price to other high-end Android flagships and could possibly be with us at IFA 2018 in early September. Unlike many other companies, HMD (the maker of Nokia phones) hasn't confirmed any activity at IFA to us as yet.

Recently, Nokia Power User obtained information to suggest a Nokia 9 smartphone was back in the works, said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, best-in-class camera design - improving upon the penta-lens camera - and some other innovative features.

Although we think it pie in the sky, that source also suggested it will have an in-display fingerprint scanner, something the likes of Apple and Samsung have been to be working on for some time.

While not confirmed either, the Nokia 9 may have a 5.7-inch display, compared to the likely 5.5-inch screen of the Nokia 8 Pro.