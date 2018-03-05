Nokia 9 back on track for 2018 release, will be the "ultimate 2018 flagship"

Nokia was almost certain to release a Nokia 9 smartphone in 2017, but after several rumours and leaks, it never came to fruition. At Mobile World Congress we were given the stunning Nokia 8 Scirocco, which is every bit a flagship device, and is likely the Nokia 9 from 2017.

However, Nokia Power User has now obtained information to suggest a Nokia 9 smartphone is back in the works and will be released later this year.

We've also recently heard about a Nokia 8 Pro, which is said to arrive with a penta-lens camera and Snapdragon 845 processor, but the Nokia 9 will outdo it in almost every respect.

Nokia Power User says the Nokia 9 will be the "ultimate 2018 flagship" thanks to the Snapdragon 845 processor, best-in-class camera - improving upon the penta-lens camera - design and some other innovative features. It's believed the Nokia 9 will also introduce an in-display fingerprint scanner, something the likes of Apple and Samsung have been to be working on for some time.

While not confirmed either, the Nokia 9 may have a 5.7-inch display, compared to the likely 5.5-inch screen of the Nokia 8 Pro.

Considering nothing about the Nokia 9 is official just yet, it's no surprise to learn that pricing and availability information is thin on the ground, but it may have a similar price to the high-end Android flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and may not be announced until September.