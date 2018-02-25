Nokia 7 Plus packs in a dual Zeiss camera and 18:9 display for mid-range dominance

Nokia's advance into Android continues, with a Plus size version of a phone launched previously in China. We might not have the Nokia 7 in the UK, but we will be getting the Nokia 7 Plus.

This is another mid-range device, sitting on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 platform, but it also packs in an 18:9 display, so it's very much moving with the times. It's a 6-inch full HD+ display that dominates the front of the device, although there's some bezel remaining top and bottom.

As we've come to expect from this new wave of Nokia phones, the bodywork is solid, starting life as a solid lump of aluminium, before getting six layers of paint to give it a ceramic feel, with some interesting contrasting colour options.

But it's around the back where there's a lot of changes. The Nokia 7 Plus gets a Zeiss dual-camera system, the same pairing that Nokia has put in its flagship-rivalling Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The main camera is a 12-megapixels with 1.4µm pixels, which is pretty large and an f/1.7 aperture, which based on the specs could be pretty good for low light capture. The second camera is a 13-megapixel 2x zoom, with 1µm pixels and f/2.6, so perhaps not as potent in darker conditions.

Nokia has committed to Android One, so this is a pure and unsullied Android Oreo handset, with no added apps or services, apart from Nokia's app for controlling that camera setup.

You'll get pro controls for the camera as well as pro audio capture for 3D audio, you'll be able to take Nokia's signature bothies, with that front camera also offering 16-megapixels.

There's also a little secret lurking inside - a 3800mAh battery. Nokia says this will give you 2 days of use. That could make this an exciting mid-range handset.

The price comes in a €399 however, which is some €120 more expensive than Nokia's other mid-range offering, the new Nokia 6.

The Nokia 7 Plus will be available in April 2018.