Nokia 6 (2018) gets global launch, bringing a mid-range boost

We like the Nokia 6. It was the first phone that the new Nokia announced and it was replaced with this new 2018 edition.

First announced for China, HMD Global has now confirmed that the new Nokia 6 is launching globally, so you'll be able to get your hands on this mid-range marvel.

The Nokia 6 retains much of its design from the previous edition and that's a very good thing, as this is one of the most substantially-built mid-range handsets. It's carved from a solid aluminium block for a unibody finish and blessed with a two-tone anodisation process.

Diamond cut edges give subtle highlights what screams quality at you and all in a phone that only costs €279 - about £250.

The big changes, however, are in the internal hardware. The new Nokia 6 moves from the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 platform, to Snapdragon 630 which will bring a big performance boost, along with 3/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage - with microSD.

It's also treated to quick charging for that 3000mAh battery. These changes address some of the biggest complaints we had about the original version of the Nokia 6: it should now be a much better handset.

There's a 5.5-inch Full HD display on the front that hangs onto a regular 16:9 aspect, while the 16-megapixel camera can combine with the 8-megapixel front camera to give you bothies - showing both sides of the story at the same time. That rear camera now features Zeiss optics.

There's a fingerprint scanner on the rear, leaving the front of the phone more clutter free. Talking of clutter-free, Nokia has now also confirmed that it's part of the Android One programme, so the Nokia 6 carries that branding on the back. That means pure Android Oreo, free of clutter and additions.

We do think this is a really good looking, solid phone and the asking price might make it one of the hottest mid-range handsets of the year.

The new Nokia 6 will be available in April 2018 for €279.