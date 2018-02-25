This is the new Nokia 8110

Nokia is playing its part as the comeback kid admirably; having exploded back onto the scene in 2017, HMD Global has shifted over 70 million phones under the Nokia brand and now shifts its attention to 2018.

Following on from the retro re-release of the Nokia 3310, the company has now relaunched the Nokia 8110. This phone earn't itself the nickname "the banana phone" thanks to its shape - so it's only fitting that it now comes in Banana Yellow as a colour option.

This is a feature phone to its core - unlike the Android smartphones that the company also announced at Mobile World Congress 2018 - and offers familiar functions from the original.

It's pitched as the perfect phone for a digital detox, for those who want to step away from the constant rigmarole or social media and app overload and just have something to make calls and send text messages. You can still remember how a T9 keyboard works, right?

Open the slider and the Nokia 8110 springs to life, with the 2.4-inch QVGA display illuminating. This is a 4G phone, so don't worry - you can still stay connected, including setting up a 4G hotspot if you need to - perhaps to connect your iPad so you can Netflix and chill.

There's an FM radio and a music player, with 4GB of storage if you really want to take your music with you.

There is a camera on the rear, but in true retro style this is only 2-megapixels and lets be honest - you probably won't be able to really see the photos you take on that screen in much detail.

There's also a basic browser, as well as the ability to sync your contacts, calendar and emails, so you don't have to be totally cut off. If playing the included Snake game isn't for you, there's even going to be an app store to expand the offering of this phone.

Like the Nokia 3310 relaunch in 2017, there's a lot of fun to be had with this classic reborn. With the inclusion of 4G you're getting a little more and being able to sync your contacts means you can easily stay in touch.

Is the age of the smart phone over? Well no, it isn't, but costing just €79 when it launches in May 2018, you can probably afford to get yourself a new Nokia 8110 as well.