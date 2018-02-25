Nokia is shifting its entire portfolio to Android One, to be pure and secure

As Nokia sets off into its second year of Android smartphones, HMD Global - the company behind Nokia's smartphone renaissance - is shifting over to the Android One programme.

Android One was originally announced in a haze of confusion, basically pitched as a pure Android version that would run in stock form on manufacturers' hardware.

That hadn't been previously as everyone, apart from the Nexus and Pixel phones, would alter the software in some way; Sony, Huawei, HTC, LG, Samsung, OnePlus and even Motorola makes changes and add additional apps and services.

Nokia does not. Its version of Android is, excuse the parlance, pure as the driven snow, as close to a Google Pixel as you'll get.

That's brought great benefits to Nokia's existing devices launched in 2017: it was one of the first manufacturers to update to Android Oreo from Nougat, several months ahead of established rivals and it's kept up with monthly security updates too.

Android One is essentially what Nokia was already doing, it's pure Android without added bloat - there's no custom launcher, no additional mail app, no pre-installed Microsoft or Facebook apps. It's Google's core services, pure and secure, and with 2 years of OS upgrades.

That's everything that Nokia was already doing.

With this in mind, it isn't really a huge change for Nokia, but it will see Android One branding on its new run of handsets - the new Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus and the fabulous Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The reason this shift really matters is that this is the first time a manufacturer has gone "all in" on Android One. HTC has the U11 Life, Motorola has the Android One Moto X4 and there are a few other models, but no one is offering a wide catalogue of devices, globally, that are pure Android.

For Google, it means that Android One really has a poster child in Nokia. As a customer, it's important to realise that Android One isn't a hobbled or cut down version of Android: the only thing removed is the manufacturer bloat you didn't want in the first place.

And we're all for that.