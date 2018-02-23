Nokia MWC 2018 press conference: How to watch it live

HMD Global is running a Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) press conference at which we're expecting the launch of several new Nokia handsets - HMD is the company licensed to produce Nokia phones.

The company asked the media to "join us at the Home of Nokia phones for an intimate and exclusive unveiling of the next chapter of our story." Quite the promise.

The conference will be held this Sunday 25 February at 4pm CET, 3pm GMT, 10am EST in Barcelona where MWC 2018 will kick off the very next day. HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas also used his Twitter account to tease the event.

Sorry for radio silence. Been super busy planning #MWC2018 . Please expect it to be awesome ???? — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 18, 2018

We've asked Nokia Mobile to confirm if it will have a live stream on YouTube, but the company has set up this event on its Facebook page and says "Join the Home of Nokia Mobile via live stream for the unveiling of the next chapter in our story".

You'll also be able to watch the livestream on Nokia's website. and follow tweets using the hashtag #NokiaPhones.

Keep in mind the company launched the nostalgic Nokia 3310 and showcased the first of its Android smartphones at last year's Mobile World Congress. It may do another retro phone this year, while it's rumoured to be unveiling a load of new Android phones including the flagship Nokia 9, which also might be called the Nokia 8 Pro or similar.

The Nokia Android family is expected to gain the Nokia 1, Nokia 6, Nokia 7 and a flagship phone.

Anyway, MWC 2018 officially starts on 26 February in Barcelona, though some keynotes, including Nokia's, will start the day before. As always, Pocket-lint will be there to bring you all the news and previews. Check out everything you need to know about MWC 2018