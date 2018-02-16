Amazing Nokia 7 Plus hands-on pic leaks

With Mobile World Congress only a couple of weeks away, more is being revealed about the Nokia phones we expect to launch there.

One of those is the Nokia 7 Plus, which has been subject to a couple of great leaks recently.

We've seen a list of specifications thanks to an alleged marketing document released in China. And we've seen press renders posted online.

Now we have an hands-on photo that is claimed to be of the device itself. If true, it shows a tall phone, that's for sure.

That's because, as we've found out previously, it is said to come with a 6-inch 18:9 display.

Other specs to have been revealed in former leaks include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and Adreno 512 graphics.

There is reportedly 4GB of RAM on board and 64GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot for expansion.

It'll charge through USB-C but, perhaps, the most interesting speculation of late centres on the fact that the Nokia 7 Plus will be an Android One handset.

Android One is Google's basic, stock Android experience originally designed for entry-level phones for emerging markets. This is very much a mid-range device.

We'll find out more on Sunday 25 February when Nokia plans to hold a press event to unveil several new phones.